Reports: Vikings and Bears fire head coaches, GMs

(WBAY) - Two NFC North head coaches and general managers have been fired, according to multiple reports.

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer Monday and the Chicago Bears fired coach Matt Nagy.

The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and the Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace.

Both teams finished the season with a losing record. The Vikings defeated the Bears on Sunday 31-17.

The Bears finished the season 6-11 and the Vikings finished 8-9.

Zimmer coached the Vikings for eight seasons and held a record of 74-59-1.

Nagy coached the Bears for four seasons and leaves with a 34-31 record. He finished with a 1-7 record against the division champion Green Bay Packers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is now the senior coach in the NFC North after three seasons. He holds a 39-10 record.

The Vikings have fired both coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman, signaling a regime change in Minnesota, according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/2gHPUYimXv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2022

Matt LaFleur is now the dean of NFC North coaches https://t.co/o6OO3jv8Ta — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 10, 2022

The #Bears also fired GM Ryan Pace, per sources.



Total overhaul in Chicago. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.