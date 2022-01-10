Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The man who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison.

A Wisconsin judge accepted Dominick Black’s plea on Monday.

Prosecutors dropped two felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a non-criminal citation.

Black was 18 when he purchased the rifle in May 2020. Rittenhouse was 17 and too young to buy a firearm.

Three months later, Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot three people at a Kenosha protest. He killed two of them. A jury acquitted him of multiple charges in November.

Black’s 2 felonies reduced to a ticket. He will pay about $2k, for essentially violating a county ordinance. Prosecutor Tom Binger says he still disagrees with law that a 17 year old should be able to walk around with a gun, and said DA’s office will continue to prosecute those — Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) January 10, 2022

