Man killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old West Bend man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Langlade County over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Conrad Schmidt.

On Saturday, at about 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a snowmobile crash on the trail system north of State Highway 64 in the town of Evergreen.

The victim was being transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. Antigo EMS intercepted the vehicle. Schmidt was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says the rider failed to make a curve, hit a tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

