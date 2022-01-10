HARSH WIND CHILLS TODAY

The coldest air so far this winter is settling into northeast Wisconsin... It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to harsh wind chills. Our “feel-like temperatures” will be mainly -20° to -35° through the morning, which can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chills will only improve slightly into the afternoon, but still, teens below zero are tough to take. The actual air temperature will slowly rise into the positive single digits despite mostly sunny skies.

As Canadian high pressure passes us by tonight, the wind will turn to the south. As that breeze picks up in speed tomorrow, we’ll come out of the deep freeze. High temperatures late tomorrow will be in the more seasonable low to middle 20s. So this blast of arctic air will be relatively short lived. The rest of the week should have normal January temperatures.

The week ahead also looks mainly dry... A disturbance will probably bring us some light snow late Friday and into Saturday morning. Otherwise, there’s no big winter storms in sight.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Bitter cold. Morning wind chills of -20 to -35. HIGH: 4

TONIGHT: A clear evening. Some clearing late. Wind chills: -10 to -25. LOW: -7

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. Not as cold late. HIGH: 25 LOW: 23, then rising

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. Flurries at NIGHT. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A little colder. HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow showers late. HIGH: 25 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 25

