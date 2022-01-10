Green Bay Salvation Army opens daytime warming shelter during bitter cold
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is offering a place for people to warm up during the bitter cold.
The organization opens its warming shelter on days when the temperature is zero--real or wind chill--or below.
The social service lobby will be open Monday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at 626 Union Ct.
The Salvation Army serves lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily.
They also have showers available.
We’re under a Wind Chill Advisory for dangerously cold temperatures. CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast. This cold air can cause frostbite on exposed skin.
