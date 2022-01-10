Green Bay Salvation Army opens daytime warming shelter during bitter cold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is offering a place for people to warm up during the bitter cold.

The organization opens its warming shelter on days when the temperature is zero--real or wind chill--or below.

The social service lobby will be open Monday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at 626 Union Ct.

The Salvation Army serves lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily.

They also have showers available.

We’re under a Wind Chill Advisory for dangerously cold temperatures. CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast. This cold air can cause frostbite on exposed skin.

It's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... We have nasty wind chills this morning ranging from -20° to -35°. This bitter cold air can cause frostbite on exposed skin. Our "feel-like temps" won't improve much despite mostly sunny skies. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/iPAcqb1AB7 — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) January 10, 2022

