Fox Valley hospitals ask communities for help through upcoming case surge

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - The recent omicron surge has put Ascension, ThedaCare and Aurora hospitals at maximum capacity, making every day a struggle to help new patients.

“Patients are waiting for a bed. There’s not a bed available in that facility and there aren’t beds available to transfer patients,” Lynn Detterman, the senior vice president for Thedacare’s south region, said. “This also creates access issues from our, for our patients, suffering from heart attack, stroke, serving those who need cancer treatments, even wellness visits.”

All health systems are seeing an uptick in COVID-19, mainly unvaccinated, and non-COVID-19 patients who need attention for other serious illnesses. Staff at all hospitals are spread thin.

“90% of the COVID patients hospitalized are unvaccinated, hence the reason why we keep trying to push for vaccination,” Dr. Brian Temple, an infectious disease physician with Aurora Medical Center, said.

“People have been leaving health care over the last two years. COVID has really weighed on people and they’ve decided to retire early or even choose different careers,” Detterman continued.

Frank Mellon with ThedaCare has been tracking case numbers since the beginning of the pandemic and says the worst is yet to come here in the valley. From his data, he expects to see nearly 2,000 new cases per day in the region by January 17.

“In the region, up to 50% of the people in our region could end up getting home across if the, if the predictions hold true,” Mellon said.

Today the hospitals are begging community members to do their part. They say the best way the public can help them through this surge is to get vaccinated and stay home if they feel sick or came in close contact with an infected person.

“Right now we’re really working hard to not overwhelm our health care systems. And really everyone has the opportunity to participate in that,” Doug Gieryn, a health officer with the Winnebago County Health Department, said.

They also ask that people only go to the emergency room for emergencies. Mild symptoms and COVID tests do not warrant an emergency visit and can take up needed beds.

