Fond du Lac welcomes largest class of firefighter/paramedic recruits

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue is welcoming its largest class of recruits. The team of seven will help to man a fourth ambulance in the city.

Monday was day one for the seven Fond du Lac Fire Rescue recruits. While they’re spending their first day working on paperwork and getting to know their new fire service family, it’s also the beginning of a new era within the department.

Clare Wolf is one of those recruits. She says, “I couldn’t sleep last night, I was super excited. Trying not to cry getting dressed was a whole experience, took me about 20 minutes to make sure I was dressed appropriately but it’s going to be great.”

One of these recruits is filling a position left vacant after a retirement. The other six are new additions to the department, positions created after voters in Fond du Lac, by a more than two to one margin, approved a referendum, last spring, to add more firefighter/paramedics as well as police officers to the city.

“The money was forecasted for January 1 and we didn’t to waste anytime in getting our recruits trained,” says Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

The new recruits, all certified paramedics and firefighters, are joining an already strong team, but as Fond du Lac Fire Rescue continues to see its ambulance numbers increase, it knew it needed to add a fourth rescue squad to its daily service. No longer will the department need to take a truck out of service to man an ambulance, it will now have enough staff to do it all -- and then some.

According to O’Leary, “Having that depth is going to be really really huge. It’s going to be something that most the people won’t even notice, but we will, our personnel will notice. And I know that our public is going to be better served as a result of it.”

The recruits will spend the next several month training, the hope is to have the fourth ambulance operational by this summer.

