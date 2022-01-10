COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death, hospitalization rates fall as case numbers surge

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases is at an all-time high of 9,063 cases per day. That’s 150% more than we saw two weeks ago.

The DHS says test results in the past 24-hour period confirmed 5,257 new COVID-19 cases, less than half of the daily number reported on weekdays last week. By our calculations, there was a net increase of 27,704 cases since Friday’s DHS report, which breaks down to an average 11,224 cases per day over the weekend if the state updated its reports on weekends.

More than 1 in 4 tests for the coronavirus over the last 7 days came back positive, or 27.0%, coming off an all-time high of 29.4%.

Deaths and hospitalizations aren’t keeping pace with the new cases, meaning people diagnosed with COVID-19 have symptoms mild enough not to be hospitalized... or die. Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate fell to 0.96% today, the lowest since the surge of December, 2020. The hospitalization rate since the pandemic began is down to 4.90% compared to 5.12% one week ago. But more important than these percentages are the sheer numbers -- these are smaller percentages, but they’re based on a much bigger number of cases.

Sixty-three people were added to COVID-19′s death toll in the state since Friday, or an average 21 death certificates submitted to the state over the past 3 days reporting COVID-19 as the cause or major contributor to the cause of death. The state counts deaths reported as occurring in the past 30 days in its 7-day average, which is 28 deaths per day. We estimate if you included all deaths just reported, the average would be 37 death certificates submitted to the state every day in the past 7-days. Shawano County reported 2 more deaths, putting its total over 100. Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Sheboygan counties each reported 1 death.

The hospitalization rate is down, yet 429 more people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 over the weekend. We calculate the 7-day average is over 179 hospitalizations per day.

Your #COVID19_WI update w/the 7-day average of new confirmed cases at 9,063 – a 150% increase over 2 weeks. Please help #StopTheSpread: get a vaccine & booster. Science has proven vaccines are effective against serious disease, hospitalization & death: https://t.co/woU3JEHBpC pic.twitter.com/fNH7U8xN9k — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 10, 2022

People can mask up, wash their hands, and social distance, but health officials say vaccines and boosters will turn the tide in the war against COVID-19. To date, 62.5% of the state’s population received at least one dose of vaccine, with 58.5% of the population finishing their vaccine series, including 61.6% of women and girls and 54.9% of men and boys.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports after taking discharges and deaths into account, there were 2,259 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Monday -- 150 more than last Friday and 356 more than a week ago. Of these, 472 patients are in intensive care. The most COVID-19 patients in hospitals at one time was 2,277 on November 17, 2020, a record that’s being threatened this week.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 206 COVID-19 patients, including 45 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals have 153 COVID-19 patients, with 26 in ICU.

The 10 Northeast hospitals collectively report 8 ICU beds, no intermediate care beds, 8 medical surgical beds, and 42 negative-flow beds are available. The 13 Fox Valley hospitals report 2 ICU beds, 1 intermediate care bed, 4 medical-surgical beds, and 6 negative-flow isolation beds are available. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19 treatment.

To ease strain on the medical field, DHS recommends asking your primary doctor or visiting a community testing site to get tested for COVID-19. This is for people who have symptoms or believe they’ve been exposed.

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 22.4% received vaccine (+0.5)/16.8% completed vaccinations (+0.5)

12 to 17: 57.9% received vaccine (+0.2)/53.2% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

18 to 24: 57.4% received vaccine (+0.2)/51.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 61.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/56.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 67.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 70.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/74.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/81.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.8% (+0.1) 60.2% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.6% (+0.2) 52.7% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 51.1% (+0.1) 48.2% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 77.4% (+0.1) 72.6% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.3% (+0.2) 51.1% (+1.0) Forest (9,004) 51.3% (+0.1) 48.3% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.5% (-0.1) 48.9% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.3% 52.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.7% (+0.1) 49.6% Langlade (19,189) 52.9% 50.3% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.1% (+0.1) 56.0% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.2% (+0.1) 49.4% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.6% 74.3% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.9% 49.3% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.7% (+0.2) 59.1% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.6% 44.4% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.1% (+0.1) 57.7% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.4% (+0.1) 51.6% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.0% (+0.1) 42.6% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.9% (+0.2) 57.1% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 290,638 (61.2%, +0.1) 274,786 (57.9%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 322,435 (58.6%, +0.1) 304,066 (55.3%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,644,173 (62.5%, +0.2) 3,410,622 (58.5%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 54,816 cases (+1,697) (313 deaths)

Calumet – 9,502 cases (+345) (82 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,896 cases (+71) (76 deaths)

Dodge – 19,316 cases (+185) (245 deaths)(+1)

Door – 5,149 cases (+202) (42 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 648 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 23,039 cases (+466) (188 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,852 cases (+18) (39 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,063 cases (+72) (34 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,289 cases (+54) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,800 cases (+39) (60 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,788 cases (+39) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 3,858 cases (+94) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 13,832 cases (+393) (121 deaths)

Marinette - 7,813 cases (+79) (86 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,237 cases (+65) (56 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,219 cases (+54) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 7,607 cases (+112) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 33,891 cases (+724) (278 deaths)

Shawano – 7,801 cases (+93) (101 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan – 23,245 cases (+1,232) (185 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 9,122 cases (+168) (171 deaths)

Waushara – 3,788 cases (+25) (61 deaths)

Winnebago – 32,633 cases (+844) (282 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.