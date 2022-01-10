COLD TONIGHT, WARMER BY TUESDAY PM

Tonight will be cold... but not AS cold. Keep that warm gear close at hand if you’ll be out and about.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM Tuesday for north central Wisconsin, including Forest, Florence, and Langlade Counties. Wind chills may be around -25° or colder tonight and early Tuesday morning in this region. The rest of the area has no official advisory but keep in mind wind chills will still be in the -10° to -20° range. Actual air temperatures will plunge back into the single digits and teens below zero.

Southerly winds develop Tuesday and that will boost our temperatures back into the 20s by the afternoon and evening. Wind speeds in the 10-20 mph range should keep that brisk feeling going but wind chill values should climb into positive territory during the day as temperatures warm.

As for snow chances, a few flakes are possible with a weak cold front Wednesday and it’s still iffy if we’ll see some light snow or not on Thursday. There is a slightly better chance of some snow accumulation Friday and Saturday morning but the most recent data is trending that system more to our southwest. We’ll see how things shake out later in the week.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SSW 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with a few clouds. Lighter winds. Wind chills: -10 to -25. LOW: -9

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. Milder by the PM & evening. HIGH: 26 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes possible. Lighter breezes. HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. HIGH: 22 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers possible. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 22 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes? HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

MONDAY: Chance of a few snow showers. HIGH: 23

