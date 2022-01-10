On the Clock: Packers fall in finale against Detroit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s on to the postseason after the Packers fell in the finale against Detroit. The best panel in the business breaks down the big storylines from the game. Including the return of David Bakhtiari, and trick plays that worked for the Lions. Jason Wilde, Mark Daniels, and Rob Demovsky also talk about Brian Gutekunst’s executive of the year resume and if off the field issues will impact the MVP voting.

Other topics this week include:

The best five offensive lineman for the playoff opener

Mason Crosby’s missed extra point

Jordan Love’s performance against Detroit

