Alabama man tried to hire someone to kidnap, rape Wisconsin woman, US prosecutors say

Matthias Mann
Matthias Mann(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A man arrested in Alabama is accused of using a phone app in an attempt to hire someone to kidnap and rape a woman in Wisconsin.

Federal court documents show 22-year-old Matthias Jacob Edward Mann was arrested last week in the north Alabama town of Hartselle.

He’s charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted coercion after a person who he believed was willing to assault a woman turned out to be a police officer working undercover.

The woman told police she had met Mann online and chatted with him on Twitter but they hadn’t met in person.

