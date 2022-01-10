3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A few of Brad’s favorite things from CES
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s something we’re finding out about Brad: He has expensive tastes.
Today, he runs through some of his favorite things from the Consumer Electronics Show -- from a small (but probably expensive) smart bird feeder to a big (and it’s gotta be expensive) self-driving tractor, plus all the (certainly expensive) things in sizes in-between that caught his eye.
Brad also reports on progress for the James Webb space telescope and a setback for the Mars rover Perseverance.
And somehow he still fit it all in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.
