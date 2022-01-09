Police funeral processional in Kiel to honor fallen 23-year-old officer

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A funeral police procession somberly lit up the streets of Kiel today, Saturday January 9. The event honored a New Holstein police officer lost too soon to cancer.

“Macullen Schnell was such a nice young man,” Susan Snell, a family friend of the Schnell family, shared. “He had a huge future ahead of him, and we are all so very sorry that he came down with his illness. That he passed away so young.”

Honoring the fallen 23-year-old police officer, Macullen Schnell, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ was only fitting considering he went to church there. Not to mention gave back to his community as an advisor to the New Holstein/Kiel cadet program.

“He always was positive that he was going to get better,” Michael Snell, Susan’s husband, who like his wife, also knew Officer Schnell through St. Peter’s, said. “Ultimately it wasn’t the result but he was always a positive person. He never wanted any sympathy for what he was going through. We always seemed to concern himself with how everybody else was.”

After passing from cancer on December 25, 2021, Officer Schnell’s legacy will live on in a law enforcement degree scholarship at Associated Bank of Kiel (514 Fremont St., Kiel, WI 53042).

To contribute to the scholarship, checks must be made out to “The Family of Macullen Schnell” memo to address Memorial Fund #0486.

Donations from Saturday’s funeral service will go toward helping youths interested in the criminal justice field. A passion of Officer Schnell’s.

“They call it a brotherhood but there were female police officers also,” Michael Snell emphasized. “It’s a strong group, and they saw what he went through.”

The Schnell family has been life-long attendees at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. A fitting goodbye from a supportive faith-based community.

“They’re like family to all of us,” Susan Snell said. “Kiel is a small community, but when something like this happens we all kind of rally together even from outside communities.”

