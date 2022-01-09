CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Watch out for fake COVID-19 tests

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a big demand for at home COVID-19 testing kiTs. Consumer advocates are urging people to be cautious because scammers are trying to sell fakes.

The FDA says unauthorized at home testing kits have popped up online.

“If there’s something happening in the news, the scammers are watching, too, and they will doe whatever they can to figure out a way to make money off of it,” says Susan Bach, Regional Director, Better Business Bureau.

The fast-spreading omicron variant has put the tests in high demand, and they can be hard to find.

“We have companies that are marketing tests not approved by the FDA and so could be providing inaccurate results,” says Bach. “But at the same time, we also have scammers who are marketing tests, collecting personal information, credit card information or health insurance numbers and they’re not sending you a test at all.”

Online shoppers should do the research.

“Make sure that test has been approved by the FDA. You can go to their website. Google the company’s name to see if there have been any scam reports, and do a lot of research before you reply to any unsolicited robocall or text message or email,” says Bach.

Bach says there have been no reports yet in Wisconsin, but she expects it to happen.

CLICK HERE to search the FDA website to find out if a test is approved.

Advocates recommend paying with a credit card so you can challenge fraudulent purchases.

