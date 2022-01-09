The coldest air of the Winter season arrives tonight, but even today you’ll notice the frigid cold temperatures.

It is already a cold start to what’s going to be a frigid day. Even with mostly sunny skies, temperatures throughout the day will remain steady in the single digits or even fall a bit. This is being brought on by brisk Northwest winds that will keep our wind chills in the range of 10 to 25 degrees below zero at any point during the day. This brisk wind could also cause some slick spots due to blowing snow that will be a possibility throughout the day.

Actual air temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits and teens below zero tonight and into tomorrow morning. Wind chills early tomorrow morning will be in the -20° to -35° range. Monday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for dangerous wind chill values. Wind Chill Advisories will likely be issued later today for these dangerous chills. Plenty of cold air will move through the region over the span of the next 2 days.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday, and by Wednesday, we could at least be back to the freezing mark. We’ll take whatever improvement we can get.

The next thing we’re watching, is the possibility for some snow showers Friday into Saturday morning. There is still uncertainty regarding accumulations possible, but we will keep you updated as we get closer to those days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 10-25+MPH, GUSTS TO 35 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny, blustery, & much colder. Wind chills below zero. HIGH: 11 LOW: -10

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Dangerous wind chills below zero. HIGH: 4 LOW: -9

TUESDAY: Frigid start. Increasing clouds. HIGH: 23 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & sun. Milder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few flakes. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Snow showers possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Lingering snow? Clouds & sun. HIGH: 24

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.