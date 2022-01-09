Advertisement

Brown County United Way hosts 11th annual ‘Blanket Blitz’ at Lambeau Field Saturday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United Way held its 11th annual “blanket blitz” at Lambeau Field Saturday.

Unlike previous years where the event lasted all month long, this year’s collection was done in one day.

Brown County United Way and the Labor Union co-sponsored “blanket blitz”, which is centered around receiving donations of winter blankets. About 40local agencies and non-profits take the items collected by Brown County United Way and distribute them to those in need. Organizers want donors to know they’re giving more than just “material” things.

“You think about yourself and how often you need to have that space that’s yours, that room or whatever it is. I think for a lot of people this is an opportunity, this is my space, my 6x8 or my 8x10 space that I can claim, and I think there’s importance to that in addition to just warmth,” said Tom Schoffelman, VP of Resource Development and Communication, Brown County United Way.

“Blanket blitz” took in over 1,100 items for donations, which blankets in addition to other essentials. The event has pulled in over 20,000 blankets in its eleven-year history.

