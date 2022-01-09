BITTERLY COLD AIR TO START THE WORK WEEK

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect tonight and Monday morning for dangerously cold wind chill values. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area.

Actual air temperatures will dip into the single digits and teens below zero tonight and Monday morning. Wind chills during the Monday morning commute should be in the -20° to -35° range. Dress in layers, limit your exposure to the cold, and of course protect your skin if you will be spending any time outdoors.

Temperatures will “warm” into the single digits above zero for highs on Monday with wind chill values improving into the -10° to -20° range. Cold, but not as extreme as earlier in the day.

Below zero air temperatures and wind chills return Monday night and Tuesday morning. One change will be lighter winds. At this point, wind chill values Monday night are expected to be in the -10° to -25°. That’s still plenty cold so keep that warm winter gear close at hand.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday, and by Wednesday, we could at least be back to the freezing mark. We’ll take whatever improvement we can get!

The next weather maker that could produce snow appears to be a clipper system Friday into Saturday morning. There is still uncertainty regarding any possible accumulations so stay tuned for updates later in the week.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: WNW 10-20+MPH

TUESDAY: SSW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Dangerous wind chills -20 to -35. LOW: -8

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Dangerous morning wind chills. HIGH: 5 LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Frigid start. Increasing clouds. HIGH: 26 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & sun. Milder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few flakes. HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Snow showers possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: AM flakes then partly cloudy. HIGH: 24 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 24

