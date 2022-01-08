What should you do after winning the jackpot?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One day after the winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold right here in the Green Bay area, and there’s still plenty of excitement at the Jackson Pointe Citgo on Packerland Dr. in Ashwaubenon.

Action 2 News has been following this story since the winning ticket was announced on Thursday. The identity of the fortunate winner is still unclear.

Many customers bought lottery tickets at the lucky gas station the day after, saying it’s the go-to destination now, and pondered what they would do with all that money.

“If I got the money I would probably invest most of it and just roll in all those dividends and all that interest or passive income,” said Michael Bernard, Citgo customer.

For the one fortunate person who landed the six Powerball numbers at the Jackson Pointe Citgo, many life changing decisions are ahead.

Tom Neumann, a financial advisor at Drake and Associates, has worked with lottery winners in the past, and says assembling a team of trusting professionals is most important.

“I think the biggest thing that you need to do when you first realize that you’re a winner after you’re calming your nerves, is to figure out a good game plan. Figure out how to safe guard your money from those coming out of the woodwork and you’re going to have a lot of people coming out of the woodwork, whether it’s family, friends, creditors. So you really want these professionals to be there for you in order to safe guard your assets,” said Neumann.

Once that’s done, Neumann says it would be time for the winner to pay off their debts.

“I also recommend paying off debt, if you have any outstanding credit card debt, mortgage debt, student loans, automobiles, all of that stuff should be taken care of first, so that you can really start to hone in on the spending part of it,” he stated.

Jackson Pointe Citgo saw many new faces checking out the store the day after the winning ticket was announced.

“I just hope that again it is a regular, somebody that we’ve waited on for years and they’re actually people who could use it and do good with it,” said Mary Willems, general manager at Jackson Pointe Citgo.

