NOT AS COLD TODAY... TURNING FRIGID TOMORROW

Temperatures are starting out in the teens today, which believe it or not is milder than where we started yesterday. It’s going to be a mostly cloudy day, and very breezy with gusts over 30mph, but temperatures will actually rise into the middle to upper 20s today off of south winds. Temperatures will continue to rise, even through the evening, and then will eventually crash by tomorrow morning. Although it is not warm by any stretch, today is milder than its been the past 3 days. Still, with breezy south winds, it will not feel like we’re in the 20s today.

A few late day flakes may fly, or some freezing drizzle, but no steady/widespread snow is expected. The bigger story will be the next round of very cold air that arrives tonight. This looks to be the coldest air so far this winter season! Although we’ll still be in the 20s tonight, we’ll be in the lower teens by dawn tomorrow morning. The afternoon will be blustery with northwesterly gusts to 30 mph, and feature steady or falling temperatures. Morning wind chills will range from -20° to -35° on Monday, which is now a First Alert Weather Day for those dangerous conditions. Highs on Monday afternoon will struggle to make it into the single digits above zero. But, this cold snap looks to be relatively short-lived with highs back to around 30° by Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 10-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 35 MPH

SUNDAY: NW/W 10-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery, but milder. Late flakes/drizzle possible. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Evening flakes/drizzle. Still breezy. LOW: 11

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, but much colder and blustery. Falling PM temps. Harsh wind chills at NIGHT. HIGH: 11 LOW: -10

MONDAY: Frigid with subzero chills despite sunny skies. HIGH: 4 LOW: -11

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Frigid start. HIGH: 17 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. Brisk wind at times. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warmer than average. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty, light snow showers possible. HIGH: 30

