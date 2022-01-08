Churches emphasize social distancing and virtual offerings amid COVID surge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Council of Churches (WCC) representing about 2,000 congregations in the state strongly recommended, as of Wednesday January 5, church services and operations go virtual for the next four to six weeks.

In its recommendation, the WCC acknowledges not all churches have the resources to go virtual, but said that those who can should.

“We as Christians like to talk about our love and concern for our neighbor, caring for them, and sacrificing on their behalf,” Rev. Daniel Schultz, community health program director at WCC, emphasized. “Here is a great opportunity to do it for a few weeks, and you get to do it from the comfort of your own home.”

In Green Bay, Calvary Lutheran Church made adjustments during the pandemic by streaming services weekly. This drew people in from their screens to the altar.

“People have been ‘locked up’ for a couple of years now, and frankly we’re all sick and tired of it,” Jerry Lapinskas, an office staff member and social media organizer for Calvary Lutheran Church, shared. “When we have an opportunity to meet and greet our fellow members... well we’re going to take that opportunity, but we’re going to do it in a socially responsible way.”

Requiring masks and socially-distancing since the start of the pandemic has also help protect the 1,500 to 2,000 worshippers at Calvary. Plus, serving communion wafers and wine in individually packaged containers.

“We encourage parishioners to come to service,” associate pastor at Calvary, Pr. Rufus Kudee, highlighted. “We also want to invite all people to come. We have the space and we can socially distance. We will continue to do that.”

