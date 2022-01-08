ARCTIC BLAST ARRIVES SUNDAY

The next stop for the Polar Express is Northeast Wisconsin. It arrives tomorrow and you’ll know it when you step outside. Thankfully this blast of cold air will only last a few days.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Saturday night. Temperatures may warm into the mid to possibly upper 20s by midnight and continue a little bit thereafter before a Arctic front plows across the area. By the time most of us wake up Sunday temperatures should be in the low teens and single digits with wind chills below zero.

While Sunday is looking pretty nice weather wise, temperatures will be another story. They should stabilize somewhere in the single digits for most of us during the day. Wind chills should remain below zero all day long.

Actual air temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits and teens below zero Sunday night/Monday morning. Wind chills early Monday may be in the -20° to -35°. Monday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for dangerous wind chill values. That may get extended into Monday night and Tuesday morning depending how things evolve. Bottom line: we’ll have plenty of cold air to deal with over the next 2 days.

Thankfully the extreme cold will be short lived. Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday and our area should feature more tolerable air for the rest of the week.

Snow chances are pretty low over the next 7 days. While a few flakes may occur Tuesday and Thursday, the best chance will be Friday... and even that doesn’t look too exciting at this point.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 10-25+MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Some evening flakes/drizzle possible. Breezy. LOW: 8

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery, & much colder. Wind chills below zero. HIGH: 8 LOW: -10

MONDAY: Arctic sunshine mixed with clouds. Chills below zero. HIGH: 2 LOW: -11

TUESDAY: Frigid start. Increasing clouds. A few flakes? HIGH: 22 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & sun. Milder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few flakes. HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Light showers possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 28

