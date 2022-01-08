40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Forty people have been rescued from a large chunk of ice that broke off from the shoreline in Green Bay Saturday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 10:17 a.m. near Point Comfort along the east shore of the Bay of Green Bay.

The responding agencies were able to rescue everyone stranded out on the floating ice by noon. During the rescue, the ice floated about three-quarters of a mile from the shoreline. Although the ice remained ‘fairly stable’, Lt. McAuly said the ice’s condition was deteriorating rapidly and cracking up as it moved into open water.

No one was hurt during rescue operations.

Lt. Jason McAuly said by the time everyone was rescued, the floating ice was about a mile from the shore. Multiple agencies responded to help, including the U.S. Coast Guard out of Sturgeon Bay. Lt. McAuly said the Coast Guard’s ability to carry up to eight people, along with rescue personal, on their airboat helped speed up the rescue.

Authorities believe a barge traveling through the bay may have led to the ‘destabilization of the ice’ before it actually broke off from the shore, stranding dozens.

“People out on the ice are always encouraged to maintain awareness of the potential deterioration in their surroundings and keep a cellphone or some way of communicating with them in case there is a need to call for assistance,” said Lt. McAuly.

The following departments responded to the scene: the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, New Franken Fire, Green Bay Fire, WI DNR and the Coast Guard.

