Woman bound over for trial in attack on Oconto Falls officer

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged in the attack on an Oconto Falls police officer has been bound over for trial.

Alisha M. Kocken, 29, appeared in Oconto County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing. There was testimony from investigators and the court found probable cause to move the case forward to trial.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Kocken is charged with nine counts, including Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, for the Aug. 6 shooting of Officer Nicole Blaskowski.

Blaskowski had responded to a report of 911 hang up calls in the 100 block of Elm Avenue. Blaskowski arrived to a dispute between Kocken and her boyfriend. Kocken was accusing people of trying to kidnap her child.

Documents state that during the response, Kocken and Blaskowski struggled. Blaskowski pulled her Taser, but it didn’t stop Kocken. Kocken was able to remove Blaskowski’s gun from her holster. Kocken allegedly fired three shots, one striking Blaskowski in the head.

Blaskowski got away from Kocken and drove to the home of an off-duty deputy with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, where she received medical attention before being taken to the hospital.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and took Kocken into custody, The criminal complaint states she was “combative” while being arrested.

Kocken underwent a competency examination.

