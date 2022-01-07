Advertisement

Woman bound over for trial in attack on Oconto Falls officer

Mugshot of Alisha Kocken
Mugshot of Alisha Kocken(Oconto County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged in the attack on an Oconto Falls police officer has been bound over for trial.

Alisha M. Kocken, 29, appeared in Oconto County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing. There was testimony from investigators and the court found probable cause to move the case forward to trial.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Kocken is charged with nine counts, including Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, for the Aug. 6 shooting of Officer Nicole Blaskowski.

Blaskowski had responded to a report of 911 hang up calls in the 100 block of Elm Avenue. Blaskowski arrived to a dispute between Kocken and her boyfriend. Kocken was accusing people of trying to kidnap her child.

Documents state that during the response, Kocken and Blaskowski struggled. Blaskowski pulled her Taser, but it didn’t stop Kocken. Kocken was able to remove Blaskowski’s gun from her holster. Kocken allegedly fired three shots, one striking Blaskowski in the head.

Blaskowski got away from Kocken and drove to the home of an off-duty deputy with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, where she received medical attention before being taken to the hospital.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and took Kocken into custody, The criminal complaint states she was “combative” while being arrested.

Kocken underwent a competency examination.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin reports highest-single day number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
Testimonies enter fourth day in Chandler Halderson trial
January 7 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frigid temperatures
Brian Dimmer
Former Appleton teacher who sent sexual messages to student sentenced to jail
Change this caption before publishing
Woman arrested after chase in stolen car in Outagamie County