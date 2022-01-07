Woman arrested after chase in stolen car in Outagamie County
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is accused of stealing a car from a Grand Chute gas station and leading officers on a chase to Kaukauna.
It happened Jan. 2. Police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen at a gas station and the owner of the car was possibly hurt while trying to stop it.
The stolen car traveled on I-41 north toward Kaukauna. The Wisconsin State Patrol followed but had to end the pursuit.
The vehicle was spotted a short time later by Fox Valley Metro Police. Kaukauna Police joined the pursuit just south of State Highway 55/Delanglade St.
Police say the speeds reached 90-to-100 mph.
Officers put out tire deflation devices and stopped the vehicle just north of County Highway J.
Police conducted a high-risk traffic stop and took the driver into custody. The suspect’s name was not released.
Kaukauna Police say the 37-year-old woman was booked on these charges:
- Taking a vehicle without owner consent
- Recklessly endangering safety
- Eluding an officer
- Felony bail jumping
She was cited for:
- Operating while under the influence
- Speeding
- Operating While Suspended
