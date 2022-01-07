Wisconsin continues to set pandemic highs with new COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the fourth consecutive day, Wisconsin has broken its record for the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The Department of Health Services on Friday reported 12,293 new cases of the virus. That’s up from 11,547 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The seven-day average of new confirmed cases is 7,637. That’s another pandemic high and twice the number it was two weeks ago.

The percent positive by test is 26.8 percent over a seven day average.

Wisconsin has confirmed 10,271 new deaths from COVID-19. There are 1,131 probable deaths. The state is averaging 21 new deaths over seven days.

There was no significant change in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Fox Valley area and Northeast Wisconsin area. Hospitalizations are growing in southern Wisconsin.

Statewide, 91.5 percent of hospital beds are in use and 94.8 percent of ICU beds are in use. The state says 78.3 percent of hospitals have ICUs at capacity.

DHS says 62.3 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58.4 percent of residents have completed their vaccine series.

To ease strain on the medical field, DHS recommends asking your primary doctor or visiting a community testing site to get tested for COVID-19. This is for people who have symptoms or believe they’ve been exposed.

Since October, DHS has worked with staffing agencies to recruit almost 600 nurses and health care workers to support 72 hospitals in Wisconsin.

DHS says the spread of the virus is “Critically High” in 47 counties and “Very High” in the other 25. That’s a near-reversal from last week, when 20 counties were critical and 52 were very high. All of WBAY’s viewing area is labeled “critically high” with the exception of three counties.

CRITICALLY HIGH: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties

VERY HIGH: Forest, Florence and Langlade counties

FRIDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 21.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/16.3% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

12 to 17: 57.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 57.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 61.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 67.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 70.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/73.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/81.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

FRIDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.7% (+0.1) 60.1% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.4% (+0.1) 52.6% Dodge (87,839) 51.0% (+0.1) 48.1% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 77.3% (+0.1) 72.5% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.1% 50.1% Forest (9,004) 51.2% (+0.2) 48.2% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.6% 48.9% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.3% (+0.1) 52.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.6% 49.6% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 52.9% (+0.1) 50.2% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.0% (+0.1) 56.0% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.1% 49.3% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.6% 74.4% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.9% (+0.1) 49.3% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.5% 59.0% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.6% (+0.1) 44.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.0% 57.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.3% (+0.1) 51.5% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.9% (+0.1) 42.5% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.7% 57.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 290,172 (61.1%) 274,427 (57.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 321,747 (58.5%) 303,450 (55.2%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,636,508 (62.3%) 3,404,945 (58.4%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 53,119 cases (+861) (313 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 9,157 cases (+70) (82 deaths)(+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,825 cases (+41) (76 deaths)(+1)

Dodge – 19,131 cases (+209) (244 deaths)(+2)

Door – 4,947 cases (+98) (41 deaths)

Florence - 647 cases (+5) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 22,573 cases (+363) (187 deaths)

Forest - 1,834 cases (+127) (39 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,991 cases (+35) (34 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,235 cases (+26) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,761 cases (+14) (60 deaths)(+1)

Kewaunee – 3,749 cases (+25) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 3,764 cases (+40) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 13,439 cases (+162) (121 deaths)

Marinette - 7,734 cases (+82) (85 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,172 cases (+22) (55 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,165 cases (+10) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 7,459 cases (+35) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 33,167 cases (+532) (278 deaths)

Shawano – 7,708 cases (+78) (99 deaths)

Sheboygan – 22,013 cases (+278) (184 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,954 cases (+92) (171 deaths)

Waushara – 3,763 cases (+32) (61 deaths)

Winnebago – 31,789 cases (+448) (282 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

