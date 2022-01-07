United Way blanket drive Saturday at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United Way is collecting blankets for people in need during the Brown County Blanket Blitz.

The drive is Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can drop off new or gently used blankets and volunteers will pick them up from cars.

The blankets will be donated to 40 Brown County programs that help homeless people and low-income people.

“It’s a defined space for an individual. We all like to have our space. Some people who couch surf, for instance, and go from home to home or wherever they can find a place. They’re always on someone else’s turf. That blanket can be your place,” says Tom Schoffelman, Brown County United Way vice president of resource development and communications.

The 2021 drive collected more than 3,100 blankets.

The drive used to be held through the month of January at numerous collection sites. The new format started this year.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.browncountyunitedway.org/

