Advertisement

Tommy Thompson stepping down as UW president in March

Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress...
Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress in reaching its goal of a 70% vaccinate rate among students against COVID-19.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson has submitted his letter of resignation effective March 18, a move that comes as the committee working to name a permanent leader prepared to name finalists for the position.

The 80-year-old former governor took on the job as interim president of the UW System on July 1, 2020.

He came on board after a failed search to find replacement for Ray Cross. Thompson said in his resignation letter submitted Friday to the Board of Regents that he was honored to hold the position “particularly through what could have been its darkest time.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin reports highest-single day number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Brian Dimmer
Former Appleton teacher who sent sexual messages to student sentenced to jail
Change this caption before publishing
Woman arrested after chase in stolen car in Outagamie County
Blanket donations
WATCH: Brown County Blanket Blitz
Mary Willems
WATCH: Winning store general manager on Powerball excitement
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Appleton Police say fatal shooting was in self-defense