Advertisement

Sources: Sen. Ron Johnson to announce he’s running for third term

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) is set to announce that he will seek a third term in office on Monday, a source tells Action 2 News.

The 66-year-old Republican has been mum on re-election plans. Johnson had previously stated he intended to serve only two terms.

The Oshkosh businessman was elected to Congress in 2010 and re-elected six years later, defeating Democrat Russ Feingold each time.

As of this publication, there are three other Republicans seeking the nomination: John Berman, Brad Beyer and Justin Doty.

There is a long list of Democrats who have announced candidacy for the seat: Mandela Barnes, Gillian Battino, Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry, Kou Lee, Chantia Lewis, Adam Murphy, Tom Nelson, Steven Olikara, Peter Peckarsky, Jeff Rumbaugh, Darrell Williams.

The election is Nov. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin reports highest-single day number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Duffy ignores Trump plea, won’t run for Wisconsin governor
One year since the January 6th riots took place at the U.S. Capitol.
Watch ABC News special reports on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot anniversary
Wisconsin election voting site
Senate leader: Wisconsin Elections Commission needs changes, not “blowing up”
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich delivers his first State of the City address on July 13, 2021 at...
Green Bay mayor asks court to sanction special counsel over election probe claims