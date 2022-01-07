Sources: Sen. Ron Johnson to announce he’s running for third term

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) is set to announce that he will seek a third term in office on Monday, a source tells Action 2 News.

The 66-year-old Republican has been mum on re-election plans. Johnson had previously stated he intended to serve only two terms.

The Oshkosh businessman was elected to Congress in 2010 and re-elected six years later, defeating Democrat Russ Feingold each time.

As of this publication, there are three other Republicans seeking the nomination: John Berman, Brad Beyer and Justin Doty.

There is a long list of Democrats who have announced candidacy for the seat: Mandela Barnes, Gillian Battino, Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry, Kou Lee, Chantia Lewis, Adam Murphy, Tom Nelson, Steven Olikara, Peter Peckarsky, Jeff Rumbaugh, Darrell Williams.

The election is Nov. 8, 2022.

