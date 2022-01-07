SEVERAL BLASTS OF COLD AIR COMING

Although there are some lingering clouds this morning, temperatures are still going to start out in the single digits above or below zero for most. Wind chills this morning could be as cold as -5° to -20°. Through the afternoon, high temperatures will only make it into the low to middle teens. It is definitely going to be a cold day here in Northeast Wisconsin, but thankfully, we’ll at least see plenty of sunshine.

By tonight, skies will turn mostly cloudy, and the winds will also pick up as low pressure approaches the state. This same system will keep very breezy conditions around with us Saturday, and a chance for some light, late-day snow. Any accumulation looks minimal at this point. Saturday will also be the “mildest” day of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 20s off of a south wind. The bigger story will be the next round of very cold air that arrives behind this system.

This looks to be the coldest air of the winter season! The high for Saturday (upper 20s) likely occurs at night with temps already in the lower teens by dawn Sunday morning. The afternoon will be blustery and feature falling temperatures. Highs on Monday will struggle to make it above zero. Morning wind chills will range from -20° to -35°. Monday may become a First Alert Weather Day for those dangerous conditions... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: S/SW 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Sunny, but cold. More clouds late. HIGH: 13

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery, but milder. Late flakes possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, but much colder and blustery. Harsh wind chills at NIGHT. HIGH: 12 LOW: -10

MONDAY: Frigid with subzero chills. Sunny skies. HIGH: 3 LOW: -11

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Frigid start. HIGH: 15 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. Brisk wind at times. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Temps slightly above average. HIGH: 31

