Advertisement

Prevea, Bellin starting COVID-19 vaccine boosters for ages 12-15

Teens 12-15 in Indiana now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 booster
Teens 12-15 in Indiana now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 booster(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two health care systems have announced the start of COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 12-15.

Prevea Health announced Friday it started giving booster doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines to adolescents.

Bellin Health will start giving the adolescent boosters on Monday, Jan. 10.

The booster dose can be given at least five months after a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for ages 12-17. It was recently expanded for ages 12-15.

“As we see pediatric cases rise across the country, it’s very important that we protect our children from COVID-19 infection. The latest data has shown that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are 7 to 11 times higher in unvaccinated adolescents, compared to vaccinated adolescents,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “We have the tools to fight Omicron and it’s critical that we use them. Please continue to wear a surgical facemask, get tested, vaccinated and boosted. We will continue make every effort to vaccinate our community members.”

There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prevea sign up: www.myprevea.com

Bellin sign up: https://www.bellin.org/covid19#vaccineInfo

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin reports highest-single day number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin continues to set pandemic highs with new COVID-19 cases
HSHS hospital leaders hope a higher salary will recruit and retain more employees in the...
HSHS treating record number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals--majority unvaccinated
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
Neenah school district extends mask mandate
Walt and Aline holding hands
Much needed relief: Volunteers can sign up to be caregivers at Wisconsin’s long-term facilities