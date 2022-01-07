Prevea, Bellin starting COVID-19 vaccine boosters for ages 12-15

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two health care systems have announced the start of COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 12-15.

Prevea Health announced Friday it started giving booster doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines to adolescents.

Bellin Health will start giving the adolescent boosters on Monday, Jan. 10.

The booster dose can be given at least five months after a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for ages 12-17. It was recently expanded for ages 12-15.

“As we see pediatric cases rise across the country, it’s very important that we protect our children from COVID-19 infection. The latest data has shown that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are 7 to 11 times higher in unvaccinated adolescents, compared to vaccinated adolescents,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “We have the tools to fight Omicron and it’s critical that we use them. Please continue to wear a surgical facemask, get tested, vaccinated and boosted. We will continue make every effort to vaccinate our community members.”

There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prevea sign up: www.myprevea.com

Bellin sign up: https://www.bellin.org/covid19#vaccineInfo

