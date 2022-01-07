Packers hoping to avoid sleepy start in Detroit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers want to play their starters and play to win in Sunday’s finale at Detroit. But if they also want to rest Aaron Rodgers and others, they’d better buck a recent trend and actually start fast in the Motor City.

Green Bay has fallen behind early in each of the last 8 times they traveled to Detroit, by scores like 40-10, 24-0, 20-0, 27-3, and 14-0. In fact, in 5 games against the Lions as head coach in Green Bay, counting both home and road, Matt LaFleur’s Packers have not scored first a single time.

And it’s taken Green Bay, on average, more than 20 minutes of game time to find the end zone for the first time in those 5 games under LaFleur. Detroit is a weird place, and these are weird stats.

“You know, I don’t know,” said outside linebacker Preston Smith. “It might just be the lighting in there. We were just talking about it the other day, it’s kind of gloomy in there. The lights are not turned up as bright as they should be. I don’t know if the field staff needs to change the lights around or something like that. They need to brighten it up in there and bring some life to Detroit.”

“I think it’s just an awareness,” LaFleur said. “That is something that we preach. We know our past there. It has always been quite a challenge. But I think a lot of it has been how Detroit has played us over the years. It’s not necessarily just been in Detroit. It is always a competitive game and we know it.”

Furthermore, Green Bay has started slow throughout the season. The Packers are 13-3, but had led after the 1st quarter only 4 times.

