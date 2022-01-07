Advertisement

Oshkosh Police help homeless man with interview attire

By Emily Matesic
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department did more than just come to the aid of a local homeless man. Officers, -- taking the young man under their wing-- to help him better himself.

To serve and protect, that’s the job of the police. So, when 20 year old Austin Larsen showed up at the Oshkosh Police Department , looking for guidance, officers were more than happy to help.

According to Officer Kate Mann, “We began talking with Austin and building that rapport with him and learning more about this background. And he’d advised us that he had graduated from high school a couple of years ago and he spent many of his years, his childhood, growing up in foster care.”

The officers learned Larsen had aged out of the foster care system, and he was now homeless. Since October, he’s been living in the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh. But, it’s only a place to sleep. During the day he walks around town, because he has no car, and spends a lot of time inside the library to keep warm.

Larsen is also job searching, recently setting up an interview for a job with the State Department of Corrections. He’s hoping to pursue a career in law enforcement. He says, “I like helping people, it’s something I’ve always enjoyed. And helping people is something that’s always stuck close to me because I’ve got a big heart. I like helping people more than I like helping myself to be honest.”

Officers with Oshkosh want Larsen to be successful, so they used funds from the “Police Lights of Christmas” program to buy him some taxi vouchers, as well as, some new business casual clothes -- things he could wear on his interview.

“It’s good to know that there’s still good people out there. And I’ve never had a bad encounter with an officer myself. They’re great people,” says Larsen about the help he received.

“The Oshkosh Police Department may have clothed and prepared Austin Larsen for his job interview, but they want the young man to know they will be here for him in the future, as well.

Officer Mann adds, “I’m really hopeful that he can get this job and that we can maybe assist in locating an apartment for him.”

Larsen expects to hear next week on whether or not he got the job.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin reports highest-single day number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Latest News

COVID 19 testing
WATCH: COVID surge in rural counties
Oshkosh PD clothing donation
WATCH: Police step up to help homeless man
UW Green Bay trail scene
WATCH: What we know about man arrested in corpse case
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect