Oshkosh Police help homeless man with interview attire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department did more than just come to the aid of a local homeless man. Officers, -- taking the young man under their wing-- to help him better himself.

To serve and protect, that’s the job of the police. So, when 20 year old Austin Larsen showed up at the Oshkosh Police Department , looking for guidance, officers were more than happy to help.

According to Officer Kate Mann, “We began talking with Austin and building that rapport with him and learning more about this background. And he’d advised us that he had graduated from high school a couple of years ago and he spent many of his years, his childhood, growing up in foster care.”

The officers learned Larsen had aged out of the foster care system, and he was now homeless. Since October, he’s been living in the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh. But, it’s only a place to sleep. During the day he walks around town, because he has no car, and spends a lot of time inside the library to keep warm.

Larsen is also job searching, recently setting up an interview for a job with the State Department of Corrections. He’s hoping to pursue a career in law enforcement. He says, “I like helping people, it’s something I’ve always enjoyed. And helping people is something that’s always stuck close to me because I’ve got a big heart. I like helping people more than I like helping myself to be honest.”

Officers with Oshkosh want Larsen to be successful, so they used funds from the “Police Lights of Christmas” program to buy him some taxi vouchers, as well as, some new business casual clothes -- things he could wear on his interview.

“It’s good to know that there’s still good people out there. And I’ve never had a bad encounter with an officer myself. They’re great people,” says Larsen about the help he received.

“The Oshkosh Police Department may have clothed and prepared Austin Larsen for his job interview, but they want the young man to know they will be here for him in the future, as well.

Officer Mann adds, “I’m really hopeful that he can get this job and that we can maybe assist in locating an apartment for him.”

Larsen expects to hear next week on whether or not he got the job.

