One year after Capitol riots, area lawmakers discuss impact

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrats in Washington held a number of somber tributes to remember the lives lost during the attack on the nation’s Capitol one year ago today.

At the same time an investigation into what led up to the riot, and arrest of more than seven hundred people continues.

On the floor of the US Capitol Thursday Senator Tammy Baldwin reflected on the anniversary of the event, and her own close call with rioters.

As the mob came inside, she was swept from the Senate Chambers into a secure building across the street.

“I don’t think I realized how dangerous the situation was or how close this group of insurrectionists were until actually I started seeing some of the television camera images,” Baldwin said.

Besides a moment of silence at the Capitol, President Biden also spoke, putting blame on former President Trump for encouraging a violent mob to stop the certification of the November election results.

”I did not seek this fight brought to this capital one year ago today. But I will not shrink from it, either. I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation, not allow none to place a dagger at the throat of democracy,” the President said.

No Republicans, besides Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney attended the event.

Congressman Glenn Grothman has condemned the attacks, but says the investigation must be more transparent.

He added, ”I do wish the justice department would release any other tapes of what was going on in the Capitol that day because I don’t think we ever get a full answer until we review those tapes and there’s always going to be suspicions.”

A spokesperson for Senator Ron Johnson also issued a statement to Action 2 News.

It read, “Senator Johnson immediately and repeatedly condemned the violence that occurred on January 6. He believes the American people deserve a full and accurate account of what happened. He has investigated and sent 12 oversight letters to accomplish that goal. To date, he has received limited cooperation to his inquiries, and believes there is much more to learn.”

The congressional investigation into the Capitol attack and what led up to it, is likely to continue for months.

“What we have heard reported so far is really frightening in terms of the depth of planning that went into the insurrection to try to reverse the outcome of the election,” said Baldwin.

Action 2 News also reached out to Congressman Mike Gallagher, who declined to issue a statement or speak on the matter.

