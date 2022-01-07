Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

