Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man shot himself and injured a woman after his firearm accidentally discharged at a shooting range, police said.

WOIO obtained a video from the Parma Police Department showing the shooting at the Parma Armory Shooting Center on Dec. 23.

Officers said a single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand and into the woman’s stomach area and leg.

The video showed staff members rushing to the aid of the two after hearing the gunshot.

The two were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The man and woman are related, and police said the woman declined to pursue any charges in the case.

The shooting range has offered both of them complimentary firearms safety classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin reports highest-single day number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Mugshot of Alisha Kocken
Woman bound over for trial in attack on Oconto Falls officer
Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of they day.
Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents returning to court, teen waives hearing in Michigan school shooting
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage