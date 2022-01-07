Former Appleton teacher who sent sexual messages to student sentenced to jail

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Appleton teacher who sent sexual online messages to a student has been sentenced to six months in jail.

On Jan. 4, Brian Dimmer appeared in Outagamie County Court for a sentencing hearing.

Dimmer, 47, was sentenced to six months in jail with work release, treatment and counseling.

The full sentence was one year in jail, but the court stayed six months of the sentence.

Dimmer will have to comply with sex offender treatment and can have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 without approval. He cannot use electronic devices without approval.

Dimmer had pleaded no contest to charges of Cause Child 13-18 to View Sexual Activity and Solicit Intimate Representation from Minor. As part of a plea agreement, the court dismissed charges of Expose Child to Harmful Material and Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child.

Dimmer was arrested in November 2020 after a girl told her mother about conversations with Dimmer that were making her uncomfortable. He was a math teacher at Wilson Middle School and a coach at Appleton West High School but resigned his positions during the investigation.

The criminal complaint said Dimmer communicated with the girl on Facebook Messenger from March into October of that year, after asking for her social media information while students were taking classes remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The girl said their conversations grew increasingly sexual and uncomfortable, and he started asking for nude pictures.

