Connections to unsolved murder case? Green Bay man arrested for mutilating a corpse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is being held in the Brown County Jail on a charge of Mutilating a Corpse.

Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia, 29, made an appearance before a court commissioner Friday afternoon. Bond was set at $10,000.

The prosecutor in the case called it an investigation of “sensitive and serious nature.” A criminal complaint was ordered to be filed by Jan. 21. That’s when Garcia is set to make his next court appearance.

“He’s alleged to be involved in very serious criminal conduct,” the prosecutor said.

Police are not releasing information about his case and court records are sealed, but Action 2 News has been looking through public records and found a possible connection to an unsolved case.

Jail records show a 2021 number associated with Garcia’s arrest. There is one open suspicious death case from last year: the Sept. 28 homicide near UW-Green Bay.

In the early morning hours, a small fire led to the discovery of the body at the entrance to the trail system on campus. The victim was identified as Jason Mendez-Ramos, 36, Ashwaubenon.

In October, Ramos’ 2010 Ford Fusion was found parked at an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side. Police say it appears the car went unnoticed by apartment tenants and passers-by for weeks.

Police have not released details about Ramos’ death, but they said investigators believe he was killed elsewhere and that there was no other connection between the crime and the campus.

Garcia has no other criminal history in the state court system. His Facebook page says he’s from Puerto Rico and moved to Green Bay about one year ago.

