BRIEFLY MILDER ON SATURDAY... TURNING FRIGID SUNDAY

Despite the afternoon sun, it was a chilly day. Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight and a southerly breeze will develop. Lows close to zero will occur this evening, with temperatures rising through most of the night. We should be in the lower teens by Saturday morning.

Most of us stay dry tonight, but light snow is possible to the north of Antigo to Crivitz. This may produce a dusting to a half inch of new accumulation. Elsewhere, mostly cloudy skies are expected along with a strong south wind. Gusts on Saturday could be in the 30-35 mph range. That will push highs in the mid-to-upper 20s. A few late day flakes may fly, but no steady/widespread snow is expected. The bigger story will be the next round of very cold air that arrives Saturday night.

This looks to be the coldest air so far this winter season! We’ll still be in the mid 20s late Saturday night, but we’ll be in the lower teens by dawn Sunday morning. The afternoon will be blustery with northerly gusts to 25 mph and feature steady or falling temperatures. Morning wind chills will range from -20° to -35° on Monday, and it may become a First Alert Weather Day for those dangerous conditions. Highs on Monday afternoon will struggle to make it above zero. But, this cold snap looks to be relatively short-lived with highs back to around 30° by Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20+ MPH, GUSTS TO 35 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy with a brisk wind. LOW: 1 (rising late)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery, but milder. Late flakes possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, but much colder and blustery. Falling PM temps. Harsh wind chills at NIGHT. HIGH: 12 LOW: -10

MONDAY: Frigid with subzero chills despite sunny skies. HIGH: 3 LOW: -11

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Frigid start. HIGH: 15 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. Brisk wind at times. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warmer than average. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty, light snow showers possible. HIGH: 28

