Advertisement

Appleton Police say fatal shooting was in self-defense

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are not recommending criminal charges in connection to a fatal June 2021 shooting in Appleton.

The department has determined that the shooting of Jonathan Tolley, 38, was in self-defense.

On June 20, at about 4:30 a.m., police were called to a report of a suspicious person in the 2800 block of E. Newberry St. As they responded, officers were alerted to a second caller saying there was an unknown man in their house.

The caller said they had locked themselves in a bedroom and could hear a man yelling in the home. A short time later, police were notified that a gun had been fired.

Officers arrived to find Tolley with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say a person inside the home shot Tolley, an Appleton resident.

“Investigators from the Appleton Police Department conducted an extensive investigation into this incident. Evidence indicates Jonathan Tolley forcibly entered the locked residence, caused damage while inside of the home, and forcibly entered a locked bedroom where the residents of the home were sheltering while on the phone with 911 dispatchers. After entering the locked bedroom, the residents indicated Tolley continued to advance towards them. Tolley was subsequently shot one time by a resident of the home,” reads a statement from police.

Investigators determined the resident shot Tolley in self-defense. No charges will be recommended for the person who shot Tolley. Officers did not identify the person who fired the shot.

Investigators say they do not know Tolley’s motive. They do not believe the homeowners knew Tolley. Toxicology reports show Tolley’s blood alcohol level was .272 at the time of his death. For comparison, the legal limit to drive a car in Wisconsin is .08.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin reports highest-single day number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Brian Dimmer
Former Appleton teacher who sent sexual messages to student sentenced to jail
Change this caption before publishing
Woman arrested after chase in stolen car in Outagamie County
Blanket donations
WATCH: Brown County Blanket Blitz
Mary Willems
WATCH: Winning store general manager on Powerball excitement