Adams eyes Nelson’s Packers single season record

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Davante Adams was already a witness to Packers history once. Watching first hand as Jordy Nelson passed Robert Brooks for the team’s single season receiving yards record.

“I don’t have a crazy memory of it honestly. At that point I was just so used to seeing him make plays that I didn’t think a whole lot of it at that point. Obviously looking back now it was pretty special. I’ve been playing, I’m at the end of my eighth season now, and just now getting close to potentially being able to have a share of that record,” said Davante Adams.

Now seven years later he has a chance to pass his former teammate. All Adams needs is just 22 yards against the Lions on Sunday, and the record is his.

“I don’t think about it as chasing it. I think about, like I said, any time I set goals for myself as far as numbers it’s just to hold myself to a standard. If I go out and catch twenty touchdowns, more often than not that’s going to equate to wins. So, that’s kind of my mentality on it. As we get closer obviously it’s going to get more real, and it’s something that’s closer than it’s ever been right now. It will be great to achieve that. It will mean a lot to me just to be like that is a special thing, but if for whatever reason we had to be shut down this week, I wouldn’t run home crying about it,” said Adams.

Still with the Packers playoff position all locked up, it’s probably best Adams passes Nelson quickly. Not that it will be hard for head coach Matt LaFleur to call a few plays that favor his star receiver.

“I think you’re always conscious of certain things like that. How ever you try not to let it impact any of your decisions, because you how it to the team first and foremost to do what’s right by our team, and it’s pretty evident getting the ball to number 17 is one of the best things for our team,” said Matt LaFleur.

Since 2017 Adams has said he’s the best receiver in the league, and he’s lived up to that billing. In fact, he’s just the sixth player in NFL history with 600 catches, 8,000 yards, and 70 touchdowns in the first eight seasons of a career.

The other five: Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, Marvin Harrison, and Larry Fitzgerald.

That’s a pretty good group of current and future members of the Hall of Fame. Is Davante Adams the next?

“It all starts with the person in control, and I kind of drive that bus. That’s definitely a thought that’s on my mind. It’s not everything, I don’t take the field every snap like ‘oh, I’m a hall of famer.’ Everybody that has a gold jacket, they were a dog, and obviously thought about that at some point. It wasn’t like five years after they were done playing that thought just popped into their head. They were playing like and feeling like it, and that’s where it’s got to start.”

