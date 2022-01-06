Wisconsin reports highest-single day number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin added 11,547 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest single day of reporting during the pandemic

The seven-day average of new confirmed cases is 6,808. That’s an 85 percent increase from last month and over 200 percent higher than two months ago.

The percent positive by test is 25.9 percent over a seven day average.

Your #COVID19_WI update & for the 3rd day in a row, a record high of new confirmed cases. 11,547 is the highest one-day report throughout the pandemic to date. Please get vaccinated & boosted, wear a mask, get tested & stay home when sick. #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/kcBqlXhW35 pic.twitter.com/J9vwHqJeyr — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 6, 2022

Wisconsin has confirmed 10,253 deaths from COVID-19. There are 1,123 probable deaths. The state is averaging 22 new deaths over seven days.

“The omicron variant is spreading rapidly through our communities and we are beginning to experiencing the effects,” said Traci DeSalvo, Director, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

New deaths were reported Thursday in Brown, Forest, Manitowoc, Menominee, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Waushara Counties.

There was no significant change in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Fox Valley area and Northeast Wisconsin area. Hospitalizations are growing in southern Wisconsin.

Statewide, 91.5 percent of hospital beds are in use and 94.8 percent of ICU beds are in use.

The Department of Health Services says 62.3 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58.3 percent have completed their vaccination series.

An update from the DHS says the spread of the virus is “Critically High” in 47 counties and “Very High” in the other 25. That’s a near-reversal from last week, when 20 counties were critical and 52 were very high. All of WBAY’s viewing area is labeled “critically high” with the exception of three counties.

CRITICALLY HIGH: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties

VERY HIGH: Forest, Florence and Langlade counties

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 21.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/16.0% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 57.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 57.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 61.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 67.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/66.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/73.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/81.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.6% (+0.1) 60.1% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.3% (+0.1) 52.6% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 50.9% (+0.1) 48.0% Door (27,668) (NE) 77.2% 72.5% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.1% (+0.1) 5010% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 51.0% 48.2% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.6% (+0.1) 48.9% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.2% (+0.1) 52.6% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.6% (+0.1) 49.5% Langlade (19,189) 52.8% 50.2% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.9% 55.9% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.1% (+0.1) 49.3% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.6% 74.3% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.8% (+0.1) 49.2% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.5% (+0.1) 58.9% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.5% (+0.1) 44.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.0% (+0.1) 57.6% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.2% 51.4% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.8% 42.5% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.7% (+0.1) 56.9% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 289,837 (61.1%, +0.1) 274,156 (57.8%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 321,437 (58.5%, +0.1) 303,147 (55.1%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,632,615(62.3%, +0.1) 3,401,676 (58.3%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 53,119 cases (+894) (312 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 9,087 cases (+63) (81 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,784 cases (+68) (75 deaths)

Dodge – 18,922 cases (+267) (242 deaths)

Door – 4,849 cases (+76) (41 deaths)

Florence - 642 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 22,210 cases (+449) (187 deaths)

Forest - 1,817 cases (+12) (39 deaths)(+3)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,962 cases (+33) (34 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 3,209 cases (+41) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,747 cases (+31) (59 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,724 cases (+32) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 3,724 cases (+25) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 13,439 cases (+151) (121 deaths) (+4)

Marinette - 7,652 cases (+58) (85 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,151 cases (+33) (54 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,155 cases (+29) (12 deaths)(+1)

Oconto – 7,424 cases (+44) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 32,635cases (+473) (278 deaths)

Shawano – 7,630cases (+87) (99 deaths)(+2)

Sheboygan – 22,013 cases (+195) (184 deaths)(+1)

Waupaca – 8,862 cases (+108) (171 deaths) (+3)

Waushara – 3,731 cases (+25) (61 deaths)(+1)

Winnebago – 31,341 cases (+457) (282 deaths) (+3)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Michigan did not update numbers on Dec. 31 due to the holiday.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

