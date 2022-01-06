Advertisement

WI’s Steve Stricker recovering from serious illness

Stricker tells Wisconsin.Golf that he is “lucky to be alive”
Team USA captain Steve Stricker poses with the trophy after the Ryder Cup matches at the...
Team USA captain Steve Stricker poses with the trophy after the Ryder Cup matches at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Legendary Wisconsin golfer Steve Stricker says is battling to recover from a serious and scary illness.

Sticker, who captained Team USA to a Ryder Cup romp at Whistling Straits last fall, told Wisconsin.Golf’s Gary D’Amato that the serious non-Covid illness struck shortly after the Ryder Cup.

Stricker telling D’Amato that he has lost 25 lbs., still can’t eat solid food, has inflammation around his heart, and can only walk short distances. Stricker says he is “lucky to be alive.”

The 54-year-old golfer is hoping an MRI scheduled for January 20th show improvement, allowing him to starts to do more physical activity.

“I’m lucky,” Sticker told Wisconsin.Golf. “I’m feeling like things are going in the right direction. I’ve just got to give it time.”

