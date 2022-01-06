Advertisement

Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Green Bay

$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Green Bay, according to Wisconsin Lottery.

The January 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $316.3 million--split with another winner in California. It’s about $225.1 million if the winner opts for cash.

WINNING NUMBERS: 06, 14, 25, 33, 46 and 17

“We encourage everyone who played Powerball last night to check their tickets carefully and make sure you sign them. Our player hotline is staffed all day for any players who have questions,” says Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director.

  • Wisconsin Lottery Player Hotline: (608) 266-7777

The winning ticket holder has 180 days to come forward and claim the prize. We don’t yet know the identity of the winner.

The Wisconsin Lottery will hold a news conference on YouTube at 2 p.m. That’s when they’ll announce the retailer that sold the winning ticket. We’ll carry it live on our website and Facebook page.

The total jackpot was $632.6 million. It’s the 7th largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

