Watch ABC News special reports on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot anniversary

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (ABC) - Thursday, January 6, is the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. ABC News will be providing full coverage of all of the day’s events on January 6.

ABC News Live will air coverage of all the live events and analysis throughout the day on Thursday starting at approximately 7 A.M. Central.

ABC News plans at least two special reports on ABC television stations. The first Special Report will be at approximately 8 A.M. Central with President Biden’s remarks on the anniversary.  The second Special Report will be at approximately 11 A.M. Central with the moment of silence on the House floor and remarks by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress. There may be additional Special Reports throughout the day for other events.

