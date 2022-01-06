U.S. Labor Secretary on efforts to lower prices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - United States inflation hit a 39-year high in November 2021. The surge impacts prices we pay at the gas pump and the grocery store.

U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss plans the Biden administration has to lower the costs. Watch the video in the story for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.