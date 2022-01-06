Advertisement

U.S. Labor Secretary on efforts to lower prices

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - United States inflation hit a 39-year high in November 2021. The surge impacts prices we pay at the gas pump and the grocery store.

U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss plans the Biden administration has to lower the costs. Watch the video in the story for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of man watching marriage proposal at Lambeau Field
De Pere mom tracks down mystery man in son’s proposal picture
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 10,000 cases, 65 deaths
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway

Latest News

Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
Neenah school district extends mask mandate
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Former girlfriend, physicians testify in Chandler Halderson trial
January 6 evening forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bitter cold
Three high school sophomores work on their INCubatoredu project at Horace Mann High School in...
North Fond du Lac high school students are learning how to be entrepreneurs