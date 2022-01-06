Thursday marks one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday marks the one year anniversary of the attack on the nation’s Capitol. The event left five people dead either during or after the riots including four protesters and one law enforcement member.

Democrats in Washington are planning to mark the occasion with somber tributes the entire day.

The images of the event are still fresh in the mind of many people, especially those who were at the U.S. Capitol January 6 when a crowd of protesters forced their way inside, hoping to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

“This is Banana Republic crap that we’re watching happen right now,” Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Green Bay Republican, said a year ago.

What most people in Northeast Wisconsin might remember most is Gallagher going on national television, asking then-President Trump to tell the protesters to go home.

Gallagher, who represents Wisconsin’s 8th District, said at the time, “This is the cost of this effort. This is the cost of countenancing an effort by Congress to overturn the election and telling thousands of people that there is a legitimate shot of overturning the election today, even though you know it’s not true.”

Gallagher declined an opportunity to respond to the anniversary of the riots on Wednesday.

Following the riots, more than 700 people were charged with various crimes, including six from Wisconsin, although none were from the Northeast part of the state.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, said Wednesday, “When we look back generations from now, will the insurrection be viewed as a turning point, a time when we reaffirmed our commitment to democracy or will it be viewed as a precursor to further attacks on our democracy?”

Events at the Capitol Thursday will be led by Democrats.

This will include a moment of silence, plus speeches from lawmakers, and even President Biden.

Republicans, including Congressman Glenn Grothman from Greenbush, won’t be attending.

”It takes our eye off of what I think are more important and immediate issues. You know we still have people crossing the border down there. That’s something we do have to deal with and will effect the future,” said Grothman, who represents the 6th District.

Grothman also told Action 2 News Wednesday that he’s awaiting the release of all the video that’s been collected from that day by the Department of Justice. He believes that’s the best way to counter suspicions about how things actually unfolded during the riots.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.