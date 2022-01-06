SNOW ENDING... TWO ROUNDS OF COLD AIR INCOMING

Spotty snow showers will continue in some places through the early evening. While most won’t see anything more than a fresh dusting, several more inches of snow remain possible with a heavier band across Door and Kewaunee Counties.

Skies should begin to clear out late tonight. It’s going to turn frigid into Friday. When you wake up Friday morning, the wind chills will vary from -5° to -20°. Although the afternoon will be mostly sunny, temperatures will be stuck in the lower half of the teens for highs. Lows should still be close to zero Friday night, but Saturday will be milder.

However, a passing low pressure system will bring a breezy southwest wind and a chance for some light, late-day snow. Any accumulation looks minimal at this point. The bigger story will be the next round of very cold air that arrives behind this system.

In fact, it looks like the coldest air so far this winter! The high for Saturday (upper 20s) likely occurs at night with temps already in the lower teens by dawn Sunday morning. The afternoon will be blustery and feature steady, or perhaps falling temperatures. Lows for Monday morning will be in the single digits and teens below zero, and our highs will struggle to get above zero. Morning wind chills will range from -20° to -35°. Monday may become a First Alert Weather Day for those dangerous conditions... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Clouds break apart late. LOW: 0 (chills -5° to -20°)

FRIDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Sunny, but cold. More clouds late. HIGH: 13 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Blustery, but milder. Late flakes possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, but much colder and blustery. Harsh wind chills at NIGHT. HIGH: 12 LOW: -10

MONDAY: Frigid with subzero chills. Sunny skies. HIGH: 2 LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Frigid start, but a slightly milder day. HIGH: 15 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. Brisk wind at times. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Temps slightly above average. HIGH: 30

