Senate leader: Wisconsin Elections Commission needs changes, not “blowing up”

Wisconsin election voting site
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says that he opposes “blowing up” the bipartisan commission he helped create to run elections in the battleground state. But Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did say Wednesday that changes to the Wisconsin Elections Commission were needed in response to a nonpartisan audit.

That audit recommended 48 law and administrative changes, many of which the commission is in the process of enacting.

Other Republicans have called for the six current elections commissioner to resign and for the Legislature to consider more aggressive changes to weaken or dissolve the commission and empower the Legislature. 

