Advertisement

NWTC highlights new programs during spring enrollment

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is highlighting some new programs using cutting edge technology.

The college is hosting a Virtual Quick Start Thursday to answer questions about their programs. The quick start goes until 5 p.m. CLICK HERE to take part.

Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen spoke with college instructors about these programs. Watch the videos for more information.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of man watching marriage proposal at Lambeau Field
De Pere mom tracks down mystery man in son’s proposal picture
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 10,000 cases, 65 deaths
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
Virtual learning
UPDATE: Three Green Bay schools going virtual due to staff shortages
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Rodgers to critical MVP voter: “He’s a bum”

Latest News

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi
New technology at NWTC
WATCH: Learning new technology at NWTC
NWTC technology
WATCH: New programs at NWTC
January 6 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and snow