Much needed relief: Volunteers can sign up to be caregivers at Wisconsin’s long-term facilities

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Valley man whose wife lives in a long-term care facility has seen first-hand the impact of massive staff shortages. He wants to be part of the solution.

Walt Zerrenner is hoping to inspire others through a temporary program authorized by the State of Wisconsin during the Public Health Emergency. It allows people to be temporary caregivers.

The love between Walt and his wife, Aline, is strong as it was the day they married 56 years ago. Aline was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about 15 years ago. She requires around the clock care--more than Walt can do on his own.

Aline lives at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna. Walt visits several times a week. Those visits will increase.

“I’ll be able to be a caregiver, spend more time with Aline, but more as a caregiver than just a visitor,” says Walt.

Walt is starting a hands-on certification to officially become a volunteer caregiver for Aline. He can help with basic tasks that will provide relief to exhausted staff.

“It’s an emergency training program just to get temporary relief into facilities that are pretty desperate a this point,” says Sondra Norder, President/CEO, St. Paul Elder Services.

Staff shortages spurred Wisconsin to implement a Temporary Nurse Aide Training Program. It allows facilities like St. Paul Elder Services to apply for a waiver and bring on temporary caregivers--either paid or as volunteers.

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR TRAINING: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/caregiver/nurse-aide/na-training.htm

St. Paul Elder Services nursing home administrator Megan Mashl sent out a call to families last month. She asked for volunteers to take a 16-hour online course and go through the hands-on training to make sure they provide adequate care to residents.

“I think it’s amazing. I’ve heard a lot of great feedback from staff. It gives them an opportunity, even to take a break, to not feel like they have to pick up all these extra shifts on top of their working schedules,” says Mashl.

St. Paul Elder Services faces the same crisis as many other care facilities. They’ve experienced 20 percent staff vacancies during shifts.

Everyone is jumping in to help. That’s includes CEO Sondra Norder. She’s working caregiver shifts.

“Because it’s an all hands on deck situation at this point,” said Norder. “And all hands on deck including... we need more people from the outside to come in and provide us some help.”

People can become caregivers at facilities all over Wisconsin.

LIST OF LOCATIONS: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/na-etp-providers.pdf

“We will literally take anything that people have to offer right now we are able to spread out that wealth, and it’s helpful. Anything is helpful at this point,” said Norder.

Staff shortages have forced some facilities to stop accepting new residents.

“Our mission is to serve the poor and the vulnerable, and to not respond to that need... It’s very difficult for us, so we’re just trying to look for all ways and all avenues to make it happen,” says Norder.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.