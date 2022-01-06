Advertisement

Much needed relief: Volunteers can sign up to be caregivers at Wisconsin’s long-term facilities

By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Valley man whose wife lives in a long-term care facility has seen first-hand the impact of massive staff shortages. He wants to be part of the solution.

Walt Zerrenner is hoping to inspire others through a temporary program authorized by the State of Wisconsin during the Public Health Emergency. It allows people to be temporary caregivers.

The love between Walt and his wife, Aline, is strong as it was the day they married 56 years ago. Aline was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about 15 years ago. She requires around the clock care--more than Walt can do on his own.

Aline lives at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna. Walt visits several times a week. Those visits will increase.

“I’ll be able to be a caregiver, spend more time with Aline, but more as a caregiver than just a visitor,” says Walt.

Walt is starting a hands-on certification to officially become a volunteer caregiver for Aline. He can help with basic tasks that will provide relief to exhausted staff.

“It’s an emergency training program just to get temporary relief into facilities that are pretty desperate a this point,” says Sondra Norder, President/CEO, St. Paul Elder Services.

Staff shortages spurred Wisconsin to implement a Temporary Nurse Aide Training Program. It allows facilities like St. Paul Elder Services to apply for a waiver and bring on temporary caregivers--either paid or as volunteers.

St. Paul Elder Services nursing home administrator Megan Mashl sent out a call to families last month. She asked for volunteers to take a 16-hour online course and go through the hands-on training to make sure they provide adequate care to residents.

“I think it’s amazing. I’ve heard a lot of great feedback from staff. It gives them an opportunity, even to take a break, to not feel like they have to pick up all these extra shifts on top of their working schedules,” says Mashl.

St. Paul Elder Services faces the same crisis as many other care facilities. They’ve experienced 20 percent staff vacancies during shifts.

Everyone is jumping in to help. That’s includes CEO Sondra Norder. She’s working caregiver shifts.

“Because it’s an all hands on deck situation at this point,” said Norder. “And all hands on deck including... we need more people from the outside to come in and provide us some help.”

People can become caregivers at facilities all over Wisconsin.

“We will literally take anything that people have to offer right now we are able to spread out that wealth, and it’s helpful. Anything is helpful at this point,” said Norder.

Staff shortages have forced some facilities to stop accepting new residents.

“Our mission is to serve the poor and the vulnerable, and to not respond to that need... It’s very difficult for us, so we’re just trying to look for all ways and all avenues to make it happen,” says Norder.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of man watching marriage proposal at Lambeau Field
De Pere mom tracks down mystery man in son’s proposal picture
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 10,000 cases, 65 deaths
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway

Latest News

Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
Neenah school district extends mask mandate
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin reports highest-single day number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use...
Wisconsin receives first allotment of at-home antiviral pills for COVID-19
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 10,000 cases, 65 deaths